Boucher (hamstring) participated in Monday's practice session, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Coach Nick Nurse said Friday that Boucher was expected to remain out for "a couple of weeks," but Nurse said after Monday's practice session that he hopes the forward will be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the 76ers. Even if Boucher is held out Wednesday, it seems likely that he'll be cleared to return early in the year.