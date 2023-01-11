Boucher provided 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 132-120 win over the Hornets.
It was the first time in six games Boucher scored in double digits. The 30-year-old forward continues to see an erratic role in the frontcourt rotation, with his minutes ranging from four to 22 since Christmas, and even as a DFS bargain option he's tough to trust.
