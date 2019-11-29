Boucher managed 13 points (4-1- FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 victory over the Knicks.

Boucher took full advantage of garbage time against a hapless Knicks team, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He has been putting up solid numbers with Serge Ibaka (ankle) on the sidelines, although that appears it could be coming to an end. Ibaka is nearing a return and that will likely spell the end of Boucher's run as a 12-team option.