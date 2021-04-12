Boucher went for 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and four blocks across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss at the Knicks.

Boucher dominated the glass and the rim protection in this game, but he was also productive on the offensive end since he registered at least 15 points for the third time over his last four appearances. As a result, he now has two double-doubles over his last three appearances. The former Oregon product has started in each of Toronto's last six games and is averaging 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during that span.