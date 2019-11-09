Raptors' Chris Boucher: Pulls down eight boards Friday
Boucher amassed five points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's 122-104 victory over New Orleans.
Boucher played 14 minutes off the bench in Friday's win but could find himself with a more consistent role, at least in the short term. Serge Ibaka (ankle) suffered what appears to be a somewhat serious ankle sprain and could miss multiple games. If that is the case, Boucher stands to benefit, especially given the lack of production from Marc Gasol. Boucher makes sense as a pickup in competitive leagues pending more news regarding Ibaka's injury.
