Boucher scored 38 points (14-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and added 19 rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot across 36 minutes Thursday in a loss to Chicago.

Toronto had only eight players available for the contest, putting plenty of weight on Boucher and Pascal Siakam to carry the load against the Bulls. The pair combined for 65 points, with Boucher finishing with career-best marks in minutes, points and boards. The double-double was Boucher's ninth of the campaign and first since March 28.