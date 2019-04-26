Boucher (back) is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Boucher has yet to take the floor in the playoffs, though not entirely due to injury. Chances are, he'll likely only see minutes in the case of a blowout, as Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka figure to hold down the center spot for the remainder of the year.

