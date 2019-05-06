Boucher (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against Philadelphia, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Boucher has been battling back spasms over the last few weeks, and while he may return to availability Tuesday, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in the game plan.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...