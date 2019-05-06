Raptors' Chris Boucher: Questionable for Game 5
Boucher (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against Philadelphia, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Boucher has been battling back spasms over the last few weeks, and while he may return to availability Tuesday, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in the game plan.
