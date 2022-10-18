Boucher (hamstring) holds a questionable tag for the opener Wednesday versus the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Boucher was initially ruled out for the opener due to a hamstring issue that was expected to cost him a "couple of weeks," but he took part in practice Monday and appears to have pushed his potential return date up. Official word on his status for the opener should surface sometime Wednesday. If available, Boucher could shoulder a sizable bench workload with both Otto Porter (hamstring) and Khem Birch (knee) ruled out.