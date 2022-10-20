Boucher (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's matchup against Brooklyn, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Boucher didn't play during Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers but will have a chance to make his season debut during the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Otto Porter (hamstring) has already been ruled out against the Nets, so it's possible that Boucher handles increased run if he's able to suit up Friday.
