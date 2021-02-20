Boucher had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in Friday's win over Minnesota.

Boucher finally moved into the starting five for the first time this season, but he was mostly unable to capitalize on the opportunity, as four personal fouls limited him to just 22 minutes of action. Boucher has failed to block a shot in back-to-back games (44 total minutes) for just the second time all season. However, he's still averaging 2.2 blocks per game over his last five, thanks to a pair of five-block efforts against Boston (Feb. 11) and Milwaukee (Feb. 16) in that span.