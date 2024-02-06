Boucher recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during Monday's 138-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Boucher was a healthy scratch in Toronto's last two contests, but he stepped in with efficient offense and active rebounding in a limited sample during Monday's blowout loss. Boucher being phased out of the rotation is an interesting storyline given that the 30-year-old is the only power forward on the roster besides Scottie Barnes, but it appears that Toronto would rather allocate the minutes elsewhere at this time.