Raptors' Chris Boucher: Recalled from G League
Boucher was recalled from the G League on Thursday and will be available for Friday's game in Portland, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Boucher has spent most of this season in the G League, but could take the floor for Toronto on Friday. He's racked up 12 minutes in the NBA this year, totaling 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
