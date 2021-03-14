Boucher received three stitches in his lip after Saturday's 114-104 loss to the Hornets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 28-year-old played 32 minutes and had 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists, but he didn't finish the contest unscathed. It's unclear if the injury will affect Boucher's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday at Chicago.