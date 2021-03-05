Boucher had 30 points (11-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds Thursday in a 132-125 loss at Boston.

The absence of several key Raptors players allowed Boucher to shine. He logged career highs in points, field-goals made and three-pointers made off 35 minutes from the bench. Boucher will not post elite scoring lines consistently but offers significant fantasy value that makes him a must-have on rosters.