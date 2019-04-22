Boucher (back) won't play Tuesday in Game 5 against the Magic.

Boucher hasn't taken the court in four games, so the fact that he's unavailable for Tuesday's clash isn't surprising at this point. Even when healthy this season, Boucher hasn't managed to contribute much for Toronto.

