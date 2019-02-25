Boucher was recalled from the G League's Raptors 905 prior to Toronto's 113-98 loss to the Magic on Sunday. He played three minutes off the bench and missed his only shot attempt (a three-pointer) while failing to accrue any statistics.

The Raptors converted Boucher's two-way deal into a multi-year contract shortly after the trade deadline, so it's likely the second-year center will spent more extensive time at the NBA level the rest of the way. However, it doesn't mean he'll be included in the rotation on most occasions, as coach Nick Nurse is comfortable with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol absorbing all the minutes at center in competitive contests.