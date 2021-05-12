Boucher scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

Boucher returned from a nine game absence caused by a left knee sprain. He forced up 15 shots, but struggled in particular from three-point range and appeared to have some rust. Given the workload he received, it appears that Boucher could have a strong close to the season if he can get on track as the Raptors continue to sit out many key members of their rotation.