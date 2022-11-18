Boucher has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a non-COVID illness, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Boucher appeared in each of the last 13 games, but he'll be sidelined due to his illness Saturday. However, he'll have several days to recover before the Raptors return home to face the Nets on Wednesday. The Raptors are devastated by injuries at the moment, so the team may need to turn to at least Thaddeus Young, and Juancho Hernangomez a lot in the frontcourt, with Scottie Barnes likely seeing as many minutes as he can handle with both frontcourt and backcourt depleted and Christian Koloko and Khem Birch providing frontcourt depth.