Boucher (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's season opener versus the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Boucher has now been downgraded from questionable to out for Wednesday's game. With Boucher and Khem Birch (knee) out, Precious Achiuwa and Thaddeus young are in line for extended minutes as frontcourt bench options, with Juancho Hernangomez even being an option if injuries or foul trouble disrupt the rotation.