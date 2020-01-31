Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 10 in 15 minutes
Boucher managed 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
Boucher has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last five appearances. However, the absence of Marc Gasol (hamstring) resulted in a little bit more playing time for Boucher in this one. Still, Boucher has ben held to single digits in scoring in 10 of his last 12 games, and he's only a viable option in deeper leagues.
