Boucher managed 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Boucher has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last five appearances. However, the absence of Marc Gasol (hamstring) resulted in a little bit more playing time for Boucher in this one. Still, Boucher has ben held to single digits in scoring in 10 of his last 12 games, and he's only a viable option in deeper leagues.