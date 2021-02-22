Boucher played in 25 minutes off the bench and added 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in Sunday's win over the 76ers.

Boucher did most of his scoring in the final period, going 3-for-3 from deep and 4-for-4 overall. He also tied a career best with his five treys. Boucher made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball as well, swatting three shots and snapping a two-game skid without one. In 11 February games, Boucher is averaging 2.0 blocks per game.