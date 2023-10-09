Boucher produced 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 21 minutes of Sunday's 112-99 preseason win against the Kings.

Precious Achiuwa (groin) sat this game out, so Boucher was the primary big man off the bench. Boucher is coming off a down season in 2022-23, but with a new head coach in Toronto -- Darko Rajakovic, Boucher has a clean slate to prove his worth.