Boucher tallied 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-102 win over the Spurs.

The Raptors were without Pascal Siakam (rest), OG Anunoby (rest) and Gary Trent (ankle) on Friday, but it did not affect Boucher's production. The 28-year-old's box score nearly matched his season averages of 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks. Boucher also earned five trips to the free-throw line, the most in his last six games.