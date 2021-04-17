Boucher tallied 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-102 win over the Spurs.

The Raptors were without Pascal Siakam (rest), OG Anunoby (rest) and Gary Trent (ankle) on Friday, but it did not appear to affect Boucher's production. The 28-year-old's box score nearly matched his season averages of 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks. Boucher took advantage of his six-foot-nine frame by earning five trips to the free-throw line, the most in his last six games.