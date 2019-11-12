Boucher had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3PT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss against the Clippers.

After scoring a combined nine points in his first six appearances, Boucher has made the most of Serge Ibaka's absence due to injury and has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. Considering Ibaka will miss Toronto's next two games at the earliest, Boucher should remain a decent asset off the bench for the Raptors at least on the short-term future.