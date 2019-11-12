Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 13 points off bench
Boucher had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3PT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss against the Clippers.
After scoring a combined nine points in his first six appearances, Boucher has made the most of Serge Ibaka's absence due to injury and has posted back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. Considering Ibaka will miss Toronto's next two games at the earliest, Boucher should remain a decent asset off the bench for the Raptors at least on the short-term future.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Impressive outing Sunday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Pulls down eight boards Friday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Plays in last five games•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Drops11 points in spot start•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Won't play in World Cup•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Finishes LVSL with strong effort•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...