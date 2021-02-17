Boucher had 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Bucks.

The 28-year-old's seven three-point attempts were his second-highest total of the season as he continues to shoot well from deep. Boucher also blocked five shots for the second time in the past three games as he continues to operate as the top big man off the bench.