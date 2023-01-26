Boucher chipped in 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 victory over the Kings.

Boucher's performance against the Kings was just the ninth time he's scored at least 15 points over his 43 appearances this year, and he's also shot 64.7 percent from the floor over his last two appearances. The 30-year-old also contributed on the defensive side of the ball Wednesday with three blocks, matching his season-high mark. He's scored in double figures in just four of 12 appearances this month and has averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game during that time.