Boucher had 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Returning to the bench after making a spot start Wednesday at Detroit, Boucher's minutes total took a hit (20 minutes), but he still managed multiple blocks for the fourth time in five games. Over his last seven games, Boucher is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 swats.