Boucher recorded 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

Tuesday marked Boucher's first game with at least 19 points since March 17, where he recorded 21 points against the Pistons. Tuesday's game also marked his best rebounding performance since March 28, where he grabbed 11 boards against the Trail Blazers. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Boucher's performances have been inconsistent. He struggles to put together several great games in a row, and coach Nick Nurse doesn't give him a consistent workload, either.