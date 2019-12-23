Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 21 points in victory
Boucher finished with 21 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 victory over the Mavericks.
Boucher played 24 minutes off the bench, turning in his best performance of the season. The Raptors were gone midway through the third quarter and it was the bench who provided the spark, led by Boucher. He is going to be a hot pickup after this game; however, fantasy managers should not make any hasty moves. The playing time was a result of the game being a blowout and then head coach Nick Nurse running with the hot hands. Serge Ibaka played just 24 minutes himself but is more likely to be in the 30-minute range on most nights. If you are adding Boucher, make sure you are not parting ways with a reliable asset.
