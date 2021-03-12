Boucher had 29 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Hawks.

Boucher might have come off the bench for a depleted Raptors team that's dealing with the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak, but the big man still found a way to make a massive impact on both ends of the floor -- he ended just one rebound shy of a double-double while also scoring the second-highest point total in the team. Boucher also scored 30 points in his most recent game before the All-Star break and continues to be a massive weapon in the Raptors' second unit.