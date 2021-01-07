Boucher had nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Suns.

Boucher continues to vastly outperform Aron Baynes, but his role has been limited off the bench through the Raptors first seven games. Boucher played 20-plus minutes in three straight contests from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, but he's totaled only 30 minutes in the two games since. When the workload is there, Boucher is a high-level blocks contributor who also adds points, rebounds and threes.