Boucher logged seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 22 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Jazz.

Boucher had one of his best stretches of the season leading up to the deadline, but the Raptors did not do his fantasy value any favors by adding Jakob Poeltl to their frontcourt. Things are suddenly very crowded up front, so Boucher will need to find a way to get ahead of Precious Achiuwa if he wants to keep his fantasy value afloat.