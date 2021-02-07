Boucher put up 29 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 33 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Hawks.

Boucher recorded his first double-double since Jan. 18 -- that was also the last time he surpassed the 20-point mark in a game. His numbers have tailed off following an impressive start to the campaign, but perhaps this performance will allow Boucher to rediscover his early-season form.