Boucher notched 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Heat.

Boucher notched his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign by shooting the ball well from the field and by crashing the glass. He collected eight of his 10 rebounds on the defensive end, leading his team in that category. Boucher has now scored in double figures in four straight contests and has recorded at least one steal in each matchup.