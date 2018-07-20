Raptors' Chris Boucher: Signs camp deal with Toronto
Boucher signed a training camp deal with the Raptors on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
After playing under a two-way contract with Golden State last season, Boucher joined the Raptors for summer league and was impressive in that short stint. He'll now have a legitimate shot at making the team's final roster in training camp, especially considering Jakob Poeltl's depature to the Spurs as a piece in the Kawhi Leonard trade, as Toronto is fairly light on quality frontcourt depth.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Leads team in scoring from bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Playing with Toronto in summer league•
-
Chris Boucher: Waived by Golden State•
-
Warriors' Chris Boucher: No longer on injury report•
-
Warriors' Chris Boucher: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Chris Boucher: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...