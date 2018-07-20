Boucher signed a training camp deal with the Raptors on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

After playing under a two-way contract with Golden State last season, Boucher joined the Raptors for summer league and was impressive in that short stint. He'll now have a legitimate shot at making the team's final roster in training camp, especially considering Jakob Poeltl's depature to the Spurs as a piece in the Kawhi Leonard trade, as Toronto is fairly light on quality frontcourt depth.