Raptors' Chris Boucher: Signs NBA deal with Toronto
Boucher signed a multi-year contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Boucher joined the Raptors on a two-way deal in October and had only a limited amount of days remaining on his NBA service clock. As a result, the team opted to officially add him to the 15-man roster rather than risk losing him when he reached the maximum 45 days in the NBA. The 26-year-old is averaging 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over 5.6 minutes in his 16 games with Toronto, but was one of the standout performers in the G League. He had been averaging a stellar 27.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game for Raptors 905.
