Boucher has signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal to stay with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Boucher is coming off a breakout campaign with the Raptors where he played a pivotal role off the bench averaging 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.2 minutes. With the Raptors signing Aron Baynes, Boucher will likely remain a backup for the time being. However, the high-flying center could potentially land some starts as Baynes has missed 71 combined games over the past two seasons due to injuries.