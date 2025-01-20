Boucher (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Boucher was unable to practice Monday and is considered day-to-day. He's played an average of 16.0 minutes over his last two appearances, as Kelly Olynyk is starting to become more involved with the Raptors.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Another double-digit scoring effort•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Dazzles off bench despite defeat•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Used sparingly in win•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Steps up with efficient 16 points•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Non-factor in win Tuesday•