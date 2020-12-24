Boucher posted 12 points (6-8 FG), five rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 113-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Aron Baynes started at center and dominated the playing time at the position, logging 28 minutes on the night. Despite playing only about half as many minutes, Boucher was the more productive of the two from a fantasy perspective, something that could become a common occurrence thanks to the 27-year-old's superior shot-blocking skills. That being said, Boucher won't necessarily get the opportunity to see his minutes dramatically expand from this level, as Baynes remains the more reliable defender from a real-life standpoint.