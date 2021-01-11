Boucher scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds, six blocks and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 106-105 loss to the Warriors.

One game after dropping a 23-point double-double, Boucher followed it up with a respectable performance and also added six blocks in the process. When Boucher plays at least 20 minutes in a game, he has gone for at least 15 points in four of six games while adding at least five rebounds in each instance.