Boucher will start in place of Pascal Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) for Friday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Boucher is getting his second start of the season Friday. During his first start, he played 22 minutes and posted nine points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. In the 23 games that Boucher has seen at least 20 minutes this season, he has averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 assists.