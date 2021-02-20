Boucher is starting Friday's game against Minnesota.
Boucher will start his first game of the season Friday with Kyle Lowry (thumb/ankle) and OG Anunoby (rest) unavailable against the Timberwolves. Boucher has seen a considerable role off the bench this season, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over 23.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Blocks five shots•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Extends double-double streak•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Comes close to double-double•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Another disappointing night Sunday•