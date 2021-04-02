Boucher will start Friday's game against the Warriors.
Boucher is making his first start since March 17. In his three starts this season, he's averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks in 26.3 minutes.
