Boucher will start Sunday's exhibition versus the Cairns Taipans of the Australian NBL, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (illness), Precious Achiuwa (groin) and Christian Koloko (illness) all sidelined, Boucher will make a spot start during preseason action. Boucher averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds across 76 appearances last year and should see a similar reserve role in 2023-24.