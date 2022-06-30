Boucher and the Raptors agreed Thursday to a three-year, $35.25 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Boucher had a bit of a down year last season compared to his 2020-21 campaign, but he's still shown promise as a three-and-D big. Over the past two campaigns, he's averaged 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while hitting 1.1 threes at 34.1 percent across 22.5 minutes. The 29-year-old will presumably continue playing a similar role.