Boucher finished Monday's 114-106 loss to the Suns with five points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one assist in 24 minutes.

With Precious Achiuwa having recently moved into the starting five as a replacement for the injured OG Anunoby (wrist), Boucher has settled back in as Toronto's first big man off the bench. While Anunoby was sidelined for three of the past six contests and averaged just 20.7 minutes in the three games he did play, Boucher has earned between 17 and 24 minutes off the bench in each of those six outings. During that stretch, Boucher is averaging 9.7 points, 7.2 boards, 1.0 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals, numbers that put him on the radar as a potential pickup in 12- and 14-team leagues. Anunoby is out for at least the next three games, so Boucher will at least have value over the next week and should remain a solid option until Anunoby returns to full strength.