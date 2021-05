Boucher (knee) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors have yet to provide an update on Boucher since he exited an April 21 game against the Nets with a sprained MCL in his left knee, so he shouldn't be expected to return at any point during Toronto's three-game week. Khem Birch will likely absorb most of the minutes at center while Boucher is sidelined, perhaps for the remainder of the season.