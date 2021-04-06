Boucher scored eight points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 20 minutes in Monday's win over the Wizards.

Boucher struggled mightily with his shot, particularly from beyond the arc. However, he continued to rack up defensive stats and has now combined to record six steals and five blocks across his last two games. Despite that strong production, Boucher is stuck in an inconsistent role, and therefore struggles to reliably produce any stats besides blocks in the box score.